VCHECK GLOBAL'S JULIE PECK NAMED ONE OF THE BEST CEOs FOR WOMEN

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vcheck Global, a leader in international due diligence and background check services, is thrilled to announce that their CEO, Julie Peck, has been listed as one of the Top 100 CEOs for Women.

"The chief executives on this year's list have fostered company cultures that embrace diversity and inclusion, as shown by the feedback from their female employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The consensus is that these top-rated CEOs lead with empathy and emotional intelligence."

This announcement comes just after Vcheck was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for its fifth year in a row.

"I'm thrilled and honored to make this list of best CEOs for women. The honor is even more meaningful to me as this ranking comes from my internal team. I have always strived to support and build organizations that walk the walk on values like inclusivity, equality and diversity. As a woman with a long career in technology companies, I've learned through my experiences that women are more likely to thrive in any organization when they have strong role models, champions, sponsors, and acknowledgement from executive leadership that women face unique and different workplace challenges. Leading by listening with compassion, empathy, flexibility and respect is the first step in creating a thriving workplace for women to build their careers. The Vcheck Global leadership team is diverse in itself, with women in several executive roles like our Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer, General Counsel, and our Head of Marketing. These women, alongside our male leaders, all embrace the opportunities to model and explore female leadership together every day," said Vcheck Global CEO Julie Peck.

"I'm not at all surprised that Julie has received this honor of being named one of the best CEOs for women. It has been a true pleasure to build and grow an organization that values and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion with Julie at the helm, as she actively encourages and propels forward our efforts to create an environment where women can thrive, both personally and professionally. It's a breath of fresh air to work with this diverse leadership team – one that features such a significant female leadership presence – and it is particularly unique when diversity, inclusivity, and compassion are not only leadership values espoused, but characteristics that are modeled each and every day by the talented women within our organization, those on our executive leadership team, and right up to our CEO. I think I can speak for all of us when I say this recognition is well-deserved – Congratulations, Julie!" said Vcheck Global General Counsel and Chief People Officer Ki Lin Tay.

Comparably's 5th Annual list of Best CEOs for Women represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on sentiment ratings from female employees on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months (June 24, 2021-June 24, 2022). Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, the list is segmented by Top 100 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 100 CEOs of Small/Mid-size businesses (500 or less employees).

