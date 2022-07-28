Surgical Imaging Market to Grow USD 1445.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Imaging market is segmented by Type (Mini C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms), By Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Gastroenterology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Procedures Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Surgical Imaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 1203.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 1445.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Surgical Imaging Market

The surgical imaging market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed globally. Additionally, the rise in hybrid operating rooms is anticipated to significantly accelerate the market's growth.

The surgical imaging market is expanding as a result of factors including an increase in surgeries, the frequency of sports injuries, rising government financing, and an increase in the number of old people.

The market is expanding further as a result of the rising demand for integrated imaging systems and technological developments in surgical imaging systems.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-36X6782/Global_Surgical_Imaging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET

Surgeons must master the utilization of image-guided procedures as minimally invasive surgery becomes the norm in the field of neurosurgery. The introduction of image-guided neurosurgery has significantly advanced the microsurgical management of intracranial diseases such as tumors and vascular abnormalities. Thus the increasing use of imaging in neurosurgery is expected to drive the Surgical Imaging Market growth.

The increasing use of imaging in Orthopedic surgeries is expected to drive the Surgical Imaging Market growth. X-ray images are essential for minimally invasive procedures used by orthopedic surgeons. When setting fractures, real-time imaging is essential for metal placement and fracture reduction. Orthopedics employs X-rays in a variety of ways. As a first-line diagnostic tool, this is its primary and most significant utility. Without a radiograph of the affected area, no orthopedic assessment may be deemed complete. During surgery, X-rays are utilized to locate implants and validate the correctness of surgical operations such as the insertion of pedicle screws in the spine.

To improve patient care and illness diagnosis, healthcare, and medical institutions are currently looking for new techniques and technological breakthroughs in surgery and imaging management systems. This is one of the main driving forces behind the Surgical Imaging Market expansion. Additionally, the older population's increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological problems is driving greater demand for surgical treatments and imaging technologies.

Since contact, collision, and adventure sports often have a higher risk of injury, sports medicine clinics are increasingly utilizing small c-arms and other diagnostic imaging modalities. This is due to the growing number of people who play professional sports. This factor is expected to further fuel the Surgical Imaging Market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-36X6782/global-surgical-imaging

SURGICAL IMAGING MARKET SHARE

Based on application, the orthopedic segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is brought on by increased c-arm use during orthopedic implantation, increased availability of surgical imaging equipment for orthopedic surgery, and increased intraoperative surgical imaging adoption.

Due to its large population, rising interest in surgical imaging, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative prospects for the main players in the surgical imaging market.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-36X6782/Global_Surgical_Imaging_Market

Key Companies:

GE Healthcare

Royal Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke

Ziehm

Toshiba Group

Shimadzu

Hologic

Orthoscan

Eurocolumbus

Medtronic plc.

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-36X6782/Global_Surgical_Imaging_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-36X6782&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Surgical Imaging Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports