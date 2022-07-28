Kerrville-Based "Destiny Global" and its Legacy Lives on With New Owners

Ken Brown, chief executive officer of Destiny Global, and his wife, Dr. April Brown have purchased the organization from original founders and celebrated authors and speakers, Hans and Dani Johnson.

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ken Brown, chief executive officer of Destiny Global, and his wife, Dr. April Brown have purchased the organization from original founders and celebrated authors and speakers, Hans and Dani Johnson.

With the Browns as the new owners, the company is planning a series of strategic initiatives to expand its reach while keeping intact the original vision set by its founders. "The company that started over 30 years ago has made such a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people – including me and my family," Ken said. "As the CEO of this incredible organization, it is my plan to stay true to the spirit of what Hans and Dani started while taking the necessary steps to grow."

Planting the Seeds for Success

The seed for Destiny Global was planted in 1988 in San Jose, California where Dani began her career as an entrepreneur coach and business trainer. She quickly opened 18 offices in 17 states including New York City and Washington, D.C. serving clients around the country with a step-by-step strategy that, when implemented as instructed, business owners and private individuals dramatically increased their income, eliminated debt, and "lived life by design, and not by default."

Having witnessed the success and amazing growth that Dani's clients were realizing, Dani's husband Hans knew that her trainings needed to be accessible to a much broader audience. In 2003, Hans' vision was realized and the dynamic website DaniJohnson.com was launched. Dani's proven-effective trainings, group coaching, and individual sessions were immediately available to anyone, regardless of their location. The website was so successful that it quickly became the #1 visited site in the business/entrepreneurial growth industry. The results that Dani's clients experienced garnered the interest from international media. Dani was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, Steve Harvey, Fox & Friends, ABC, CNN, CBS news and was the season premiere episode of ABC's Secret Millionaire. Dani and her proven model for success was also promoted by Pat Robertson, Benny Hinn, and the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

In 2009, Hans, Dani, and their children moved the company from California to the Texas Hill Country where they diversified their business interests and grew their thriving organization.

Creating a Destiny

After growing and operating numerous profitable business ventures, the Johnsons felt called to teach others the lessons they learned while growing their businesses. Destiny Global was established in 2013 which brought all instructional assets under one umbrella – DaniJohnson.com, Johnson-produced television shows, radio shows, and podcasts, keynote speaking engagements, in-person and virtual trainings on business growth and relationship success, as well as books authored by the Johnsons, including the best-selling First Steps to Wealth. With Destiny Global, the Johnsons realized their dream of making a positive difference in the world while providing a platform for their clients to pass on their knowledge to others.

Destiny Global's Next Steps to Success

Destiny Global's long term goal is to positively impact 100,000,000 lives by 2035. As leaders and change agents, the Browns plan to reach this goal through strategic growth and program expansion. According to owner and CEO, Ken Brown, "Destiny Global is creating modern training delivery methods. We are adding an all-new component to our Elite Coaching Program that addresses relief from trauma which is desperately needed. We are also creating a program to help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs implement our training into their everyday operations in a unique way."

Dr. April Brown is the Executive Vice President of Destiny Global's coaching program. With her help, the coaching model is being expanded to group and organization-wide implementations. "We've witnessed first-hand the incredible outcomes our coaching graduates have achieved – and continue to achieve. We want to provide that same blueprint for success to organizations large and small; for-profit and non-profit; faith-based and secular," Dr. Brown explained. The company has broadened its panel of speakers to include Jackie and Carmen O'Quinn, long time clients that attribute their success to Destiny Global's trainings.

Passing the Torch

After over three decades of educating thousands of clients, writing best-selling books on business success, and hosting radio and television programs, Hans and Dani Johnson decided the time was right to focus on their own lives and their growing family.

Dani left the speaking circuit in 2021 and retired completely from Destiny Global in 2022. Dani and Hans wanted to turn the reins of the organization over to someone they trusted completely and knew would help Destiny Global realize its full potential. Ken Brown and his wife Dr. April Brown were those trusted allies

.

Dani and Hans are traveling the globe and experiencing 100% freedom. They enjoy time with their five children and 10 grandchildren, horses, and goats. Dani also continues her work in helping the extreme poor and rescuing young women from being sex trafficked. She is actively involved with King's Ransom - the global non-profit organization the Johnsons created to help care for the widows and orphans, feed the poor, build safe housing for the homeless, rescue children from the sex trade, and provide clean, safe drinking water.

About Destiny Global

Located in Kerrville, Texas, Destiny Global is a one-of-a-kind result driven organization that transforms lives on a daily basis. The Destiny Global team has stayed true to original business model and provides in-person and virtual trainings as well as educational products to help individuals and organizations improve their bottom line, learn better ways to communicate, and successfully overcome obstacles blocking their personal and professional success. The company's most popular event is the three-day intensive training program, "First Steps To Success," where participants are provided with practical tools to immediately improve their lives. For additional information about Destiny Global or to register for an upcoming training, visit http://www.destinyglobal.com.

Media Contact

Laura Comstock, CAMP Inspired, 1 651-260-8145, laura.comstock@campinspired.com

SOURCE Destiny Global