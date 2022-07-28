Jet's Pizza® Reaches Milestone, Opening Their 400th Location

The pizza chain celebrated 400 locations in Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet's Pizza opened their 400th location in the pizza chain's franchise. The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL. This location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O'Donohue.
On Wednesday, July 27, John Jetts, the President and CEO of Jet's America, along with his business partners and cousin, Jeff Galloway, V.P. of store operations and Jim Galloway, V.P. of franchise sales went to Chicago to celebrate the 400th Jet's Pizza location.
Alongside the corporate owners, Gilbert and O'Donohue gave out free slices and customers could spin a prize wheel to win some Jet's merch.
As announced earlier this year, Jet's Pizza continues to grow with plans to open 30 new locations in 2022. The chain known best for its Detroit-Style Pizza will be introducing themselves in Utah, Kansas, New Mexico, Washington, and Nevada.
"It's incredible to think we just opened our 400th location when it feels like just yesterday, I was sitting on milk crates with my brother Eugene outside our first location, dreaming of this," said John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet's America, Inc. "We're so proud of the product we put out there and the family of franchisees we've formed who have all made this dream possible."
To find a Jet's Pizza near you, go to jetspizza.com.
Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to 400 stores in 19 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.
Media Contact:
Gabriella Galloway
Jet's America
586-795-8403
press@jetspizza.com
SOURCE Jet's Pizza
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.