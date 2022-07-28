Purple Heart Foundation Will Host its Inaugural 5K Charity Event on Purple Heart Day!

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one hundred individual runners and walkers are expected to join together at Mt. Vernon Trail in Alexandria, VA. commemorating Purple Heart Day, Sunday August 7th, 2022 to raise funds for and promote awareness of the struggles combat wounded veterans suffering from PTSD face when they return home. The charity race will be hosted by The Purple Heart Foundation. This event will include a clothing donation drop off location with our Greendrop partner,as well as a brief awards reception, and more! The proceeds of this event will fund Purple Heart Foundation's core Veteran support programs:Critical Assistance Grants, Academic scholarships, Service dog program, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) resources.
"We are excited to announce this annual event. We welcome both runners and walkers to support our honorable cause of enhancing the lives of our veterans and their families. Our intention is to both raise funds for Veterans wounded in combat as well as raise awareness of the serious issues they face when they return home." Says CEO, Steve Ruckman. This event dovetails financial support with exercise, a combination that helps our veterans with their physical and mental health. The act of exercising can improve one's cardiovascular health and can also improve mental health by reducing PTSD and depression symptoms. Purple Heart Foundation is committed to hosting events like their annual 5k and charity golf tournament as a way to encourage a healthy lifestyle through the comradery of other veterans and supporters.
Registration for the Purple Heart 5K will be $40 through Race Day. Online registration will close on Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. This event is free to veterans.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support our nation's veterans and their families. Active for over 60 years, it has funded programs, services, research efforts and more. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.
For More Information Contact:
Aristides Rodriguez
Marketing Coordinator
(703) 635-3531 ext.120
SOURCE Purple Heart Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.