MORE RISE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Rock Creek Location Becomes Third Dispensary to Affiliate with Union
JOLIET, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Rise Rock Creek Dispensary in Joliet, Ill. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777. The facility is the third Rise location to affiliate with Local 777 in less than four months.
"We're making monumental progress in a short period of time because Illinois cannabis workers recognize that we're the strongest union out there," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "To all of the other Rise workers out there – join our movement! you'll be glad that you did."
"Legally-regulated recreational cannabis is a fairly new industry in our state, but it's been an honor to represent such an engaged, energetic and unified group of workers," said Jim Glimco, Local 777 President. "We welcome these men and women to our family and will continue to fight hard on their behalf as we stand together at the forefront of this twenty-first century labor movement."
Dan Hammond and Titus L. Lee, Jr. are Patient Care Specialists at Rise Rock Creek who voted in favor of joining the Teamsters.
"I support forming a union with the Teamsters because it's time for these big corporations to treat us like humans," said Lee.
"I support forming a union with the Teamsters because cannabis workers are stronger when stand together," said Hammond.
Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 777
