The Cassina Group Closes First Half Of 2022 As The #1 Boutique Real Estate Firm In All Of Charleston

Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, closes the first half of 2022 as the #1 boutique firm in all of Charleston. Through the end of June, the powerhouse firm recorded over $373.3 million in closed and pending sales, helping with 237.5 transactions for their clients and customers. The second half of the year looks equally promising for the company.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, closes the first half of 2022 as the #1 boutique firm in all of Charleston. Through the end of June, the powerhouse firm recorded over $373.3 million in closed and pending sales, helping with 237.5 transactions for their clients and customers. The second half of the year looks equally promising for the company.

"As we head toward the fall of 2022, our expectation is that home sale prices will continue to increase as a whole for the entire Charleston metro area as a result of the limited inventory of homes available for sale and the number of people relocating to the Lowcountry that need housing," said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of The Cassina Group.

Nearly a third of all transactions handled by The Cassina Group in 2022 traded for $1,000,000 or higher. Several noteworthy sales during the first half of 2022 include:

2529 Atlantic Avenue, Sullivan's Island (an oceanfront home on Sullivan's Island, which closed for $9,075,000 with Robertson Allen representing the sellers)

with Robertson Allen representing the sellers) 3003 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island (which closed for $5,550,000 with Charles McIntosh representing the buyers)

with representing the buyers) 852 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island (which closed for $3,600,000 with Jimmy Dye representing the buyers)

with representing the buyers) 45 Meeting Street, South of Broad (an impeccably renovated 1889 home South of Broad, which closed for $6,250,000 with Charles McIntosh representing both the buyers and sellers)

with representing both the buyers and sellers) 103 E Bay Street, South of Broad (an iconic home on Rainbow Row, which closed for $3,395,000 with Jay Unger and Phil Sykes representing the sellers)

with and representing the sellers) 116 Ocean Boulevard, Isle of Palms (an oceanfront Isle of Palms home, which closed for $6,800,000 with Robertson Allen representing both the buyers and sellers)

(an oceanfront home, which closed for with Robertson Allen representing both the buyers and sellers) 517 Carolina Boulevard, Isle of Palms (which closed for $3,5000,000 with Erik Taylor representing the buyers)

(which closed for with representing the buyers) 103 Carr Street , Old Village (which closed for $3,150,000 with Caroline Perkins representing the buyers)

"In a constantly evolving market, it is imperative to have the right REALTOR working for you," said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. "Our company is constantly leveraging our impressive network of company contacts, past clients, and area homeowners to produce the best results for our buyer and seller clients."

In addition to being the #1 boutique firm overall in the Charleston MLS, The Cassina Group also ranks as the #1 firm on Sullivan's Island (closing over $35.5M in sales so far this year) and the #1 boutique firm on Isle of Palms (closing over $22.7M in sales so far this year).

For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit CassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, simon@simsagency.com

SOURCE The Cassina Group