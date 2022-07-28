ORSINI SPECIALTY PHARMACY SELECTED BY MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS AS THE EXCLUSIVE SPECIALTY PHARMACY PARTNER FOR ZTALMY®

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has selected it as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for ZTALMY®(ganaxolone). ZTALMY is the first and only treatment approved specifically for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older. For more information about ZTALMY, please see the Full Prescribing Information.
CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a serious and rare genetic disorder caused by a cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) gene mutation. The CDKL5 gene is located on the X chromosome and is responsible for processing proteins that are essential for normal brain function. CDD predominantly affects females and is characterized by early-onset, difficult-to-control seizures and severe neuro-developmental impairment. Many children diagnosed with CDD also experience scoliosis, visual impairment, sensory problems, gastrointestinal difficulties, and sleeping disorders.
"We are honored to be selected by Marinus as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for ZTALMY and are committed to providing supportive and compassionate care for people living with CDD," said Mike Fieri, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "At Orsini, we put empathy and caring at the forefront of our therapy care plans. The entire team looks forward to supporting the needs of these patients and their caregivers."
Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers around experienced, therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at Orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.
ZTALMY is a registered trademark of Marinus Pharmaceuticals.
SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy
