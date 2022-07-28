NCPDP Foundation Awards $295,000 in Grants to Enhance Patient Safety, Expand Patient Access to Care, & Expand the Role & Value of Pharmacists

Three Grants Awarded in the NCPDP Foundation's First Grant Cycle of 2022. Research Projects will Explore the Value and Untapped Potential of the RxFill or RxChange Transactions in the NCPDP SCRIPT Standard.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees announced it has awarded a total of $295,000 in grants in its first grant award cycle of 2022. The grants fund research that will examine the value and untapped potential of the RxFill or RxChange transactions in NCPDP's SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing. The grants support the NCPDP Foundation's strategic initiatives to Enhance Patient Safety, Expand Patient Access to Care, and Expand the Role and Value of the Pharmacist.
The NCPDP Foundation awarded a total of $295,000 in grants as follows:
- The NCPDP Foundation awarded a $74,000 grant to the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health for RxFill: An Innovative Approach to Support Medication Adherence. The NCPDP RxFill transaction provides notification about the status of a prescription or any healthcare-related event. RxFill is described as a novel health information technology (health IT) functionality that integrates patients' medication fill data from community pharmacies into the prescribers' electronic health record (EHR). This project seeks to demonstrate the value of RxFill—providing the right information, to the right person, at the right time— and support its adoption by health systems, clinics, prescribers, and community pharmacies. The project capitalizes on an academic health system, UW Health in Dane County, Wisconsin, that implemented RxFill in June 2022. This grant was funded in part by a donation from FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the NCPDP Foundation's inaugural Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor.
- The NCPDP Foundation awarded a $116,000 grant to the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy for Demonstrating the Value of RxChange Messages on Clinical and Implementation Outcomes. The research project aims to identify patterns of RxChange utilization by pharmacists and prescribers and quantify the effect of RxChange requests and responses on medication use outcomes. Researchers will analyze a large, multi-site dataset of ePrescriptions and RxChange messages in the United States. Successful completion of this project will provide critical evidence about the impact of RxChange messages on medication use and safety. This evidence will demonstrate the value of RxChange messages as well as inform best practices for the implementation, use, and adoption of RxChange. The results of this research will inform future projects designed to improve RxChange utilization. This grant was funded in part by donations from FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the NCPDP Foundation's inaugural Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor, and GoodRx, the NCPDP Foundation's Access to Care Founders Gift Donor.
- The NCPDP Foundation awarded a $105,000 grant to Quandary Peak Research / MedStar Health Research Institute to research and identify barriers and best practices to optimize use of NCPDP's RxChange Request and Response transactions. Industry adoption of NCPDP's RxChange transaction has increased recently, even though there is no financial or government incentive to operationalize use of the transactions. The transaction can reduce the administrative burden on pharmacists and prescribers, speed patient access to the right medication therapy, and improve patient safety. The research will measure the impact of the RxChange Request and Response messages on facilitating seamless and effective electronic communications between the EHR and the outpatient pharmacy management systems that service patients in a large Mid Atlantic US Healthcare system. The goal of the project is to discover standard, workflow and process related impediments that will help inform best practice recommendations and process changes to further enhance adoption and optimization of this critical bi-directional messaging transaction set.
Last month the NCPDP Foundation issued its second 2022 call for grant proposals that demonstrate the value of NCPDP standards in supporting patient safety, access to care and the expanded role of pharmacists. Grant proposals must meet the grant proposal requirements and be submitted electronically by August 18, 2022, to be considered for the current grant funding cycle. More information is available at https://ncpdpfoundation.org/pdf/NCPDPFoundationCallforGrantProposals.pdf.
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
