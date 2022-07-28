The ChannelPro Network Announces 2nd Half Events for 2022

ChannelPro's in-person, multi-city tour and online summits offer IT integrators, managed services providers, consultants, and VARs educational content designed to help drive business growth and stay on top of trends.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ChannelPro Network is pleased to announce it has three in-person events taking place in the second half of 2022 as well as two online summits.

The in-person 2022 ChannelPro SMB Forum tour kicks off the new series, which follows three enthusiastically greeted events in the first half of the year, in Charlotte, N.C., on August 8-9, followed by events in the Washington, D.C., area on September 7-8, and Los Angeles on November 2-3.

The 2022 Online Summit series targets two key areas: cybersecurity and business management. The first of those events, Business Management: Cracking the Growth Code, takes place virtually on October 11, followed by Cybersecurity: Smart Security, which takes place virtually on December 7.

"We are excited for the second half of the year," says Rich Freeman, ChannelPro Network's executive editor. "ChannelPro's events during the prior six months—three in-person events in three U.S. cities and one online summit focused on cybersecurity—have all been slam dunks in terms of content delivered and attendee enthusiasm and participation. We are expecting to continue that momentum through the balance of 2022."

The two-day in-person ChannelPro SMB Forum event series features workshops and educational sessions presented by industry-leading experts and channel professionals designed to provide actionable, business-building advice for attendees.

The educational sessions address the top issues MSPs care about—recruiting and hiring, security, growth strategies, and making money with Microsoft Azure. The sessions are delivered in interactive, informative, and fun-filled formats attendees won't find at any other industry event. Attendees also have the opportunity to network with peers, browse the expo hall, and chat with the leading vendors in the channel. All events kick off with an evening reception after the pre-day workshop.

New this year are hands-on workshops. On the pre-day at each location, Titanium sponsor Dell Expert Network is conducting a sales and marketing workshop that will include a Dell Solutions showcase of the latest technology and cash giveaway. At the Charlotte event, Gold sponsor Trend Micro is also offering a workshop on the pre-day.

The main day at each location features a social media workshop led by experts from channel legend Janet Schijns' JS Group. Attendees will learn proven, practical techniques used by social selling masters, and get free access to an extensive series of online follow-up lessons.

Similar to ChannelPro's in-person events, the single-day online summits are jam-packed with live, interactive sessions dedicated to top-of-mind subjects for all IT solution providers and integrators and feature a powerhouse of MSP business owners and channel advisers sharing insights and best practices. Attendees are also able to browse the virtual expo hall and interact live with sponsors.

"Like all of our in-person events throughout the year, ChannelPro's Online Summits deliver actionable advice on the latest business and technology trends and provide opportunities for attendees to interact with panelists, but from the convenience of their office," says Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "We are committed to reaching out to our MSP community through numerous mediums to provide the critical information they need to run their businesses."

For more information about all in-person and virtual upcoming ChannelPro events, including speaker and session details, go to ChannelProEvents.com.

