TradeMarkets Now Allows Access to 80+ Financial Assets

SANDOWN, South Africa, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the fast-paced technological developments, many financial products have become accessible to market participants. Subsequently, most enthusiasts now prefer to engage with new and high-potential securities besides the traditional assets. Many adopt one versatile service for their market ventures to avoid jumping from one platform to another. Realizing this, TradeMarkets now lists more than 80 financial securities belonging to diverse classes – all in one place.

"At TradeMarkets , we have always prioritized the convenience of our clients by offering a secure and feature-rich system," said Jessica Barnes, TradeMarkets' spokesperson. "To further augment the user experience, we have expanded our tradable assets collection with a larger variety of stocks, currency pairs, digital coins, indices, and commodities. Additionally, our team has taken advanced measures to cultivate a seamless environment where users can enjoy enhanced liquidity, swift order execution, and low-cost transactions."

An intuitive ecosystem

TradeMarkets integrates numerous dynamic features, including high-tech platforms, cutting-edge tools, free education, and a professional support team to perpetuate a quality environment. Moreover, the broker implements solid security policies and encryption protocols to ensure the data protection of user accounts. TradeMarkets is a one-stop platform specifically designed to connect market participants with diverse financial markets.

"TradeMarkets is an endeavor to help the participants efficiently deal with the complexities and risks associated with financial markets," added Barnes. "We have enacted a high-quality system with a range of financial instruments and leading tools to support all market activities. Also, we are fully committed to regularly upgrading our services to sustain an up-to-date ecosystem per the ever-changing financial dynamics."

About TradeMarkets

TradeMarkets is a reliable brokerage platform enlisting a broad range of financial instruments related to five asset classes: shares (US and EU), indices, digital assets, metals & energy, and currency pairs. The brand accommodates industry-leading platforms with multiple analysis tools and customized objects, to perpetuate a smooth link between its users and market terminals. Moreover, at TradeMarkets, clients can take advantage of multiple account types, 10+ payment methods, and competitive pricing, to steadily progress with their market activities. To summarize, the broker integrates numerous innovative features and a highly secure infrastructure, in order to enact a productive environment appropriate for both novice and expert participants.

The company is authorized and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") and operates as a Financial Services Provider under the Financial Advisory and Intermediaries Services Act.



