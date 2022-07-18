Media Alert: Magellan Jets to Fly David Ortiz to His Baseball Hall of Fame Induction along with a Lucky Grand Prize Winner

All Proceeds Support the David Ortiz Children's Fund and The Red Sox Foundation
BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Magellan Jets, David Ortiz Children's Fund, and The Red Sox Foundation have teamed up to bring David Ortiz to Cooperstown via private jet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame!
Media are invited to both/either of the private airfields where David will sign memorabilia and speak to those gathered about the Fly with Ortiz Sweepstakes, partnerships, charities, and his induction into the Hall of Fame.
The sweepstakes raised $144K to support The Red Sox Foundation and the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need.
WHEN: July 21, 2022 – Departing MA. at 4 pm EST, arriving in NY at 5 pm EST.
WHERE: Bedford, MA. and Rome, NY. – Contact KOPR for specific addresses and staging info.
WHO: Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation company offering jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft and crews in the world to provide the freedom, certainty, and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand.
The David Ortiz Children's Fund provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need. To date, the organization has helped save the lives of over 1,013 children in the Dominican Republic and has helped thousands more in the New England area.
As the Official Team Charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation seeks to make a difference in the lives of children, veterans, families, and communities in need throughout New England by improving health, educational and recreational opportunities.
SOURCE Magellan Jets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.