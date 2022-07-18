Greenberg Traurig Sponsors National Association of Women Lawyers 2022 Meeting

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) 2022 Annual Meeting. According to NAWL, this meeting will provide substantive programming along with networking opportunities focused on the theme of "Metamorphosis: Reemerge Transformed."

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) 2022 Annual Meeting. According to NAWL, this meeting will provide substantive programming along with networking opportunities focused on the theme of "Metamorphosis: Reemerge Transformed." The meeting, to be held July 20-21 in Chicago, will also recognize and honor leading attorneys who have made significant impacts to improve and diversify the legal profession.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Jena Valdetero, co-chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy, and Cybersecurity Practice, will moderate the "Data Privacy in a Post-Roe World" session. The panel will discuss the fallout from the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs and its implication for other privacy rights. This session will also cover what Dobbs means for privacy and how to protect privacy in a post-Roe world.

Kerry Lin Davidson, of counsel in the firm's Chicago office, will speak during the "Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: Navigating Potential Emergent Workplace Pitfalls" session. The session will address recent, major shifts in the workplace, including handling increasingly polarized social and political conflicts, the impact of the Dobbs decision in the workplace, and bridging the generational gap in discussions on #metoo issues.

Valdetero advises clients on complex data privacy and security issues. She has led more than 1,000 data breach investigations. A litigator by background, Valdetero defends companies against privacy and data breach litigation, with an emphasis on class action lawsuits. She has designed and conducted dozens of data breach tabletop exercises to empower clients to respond effectively to a data security incident. She also counsels companies on data privacy and security compliance programs and advises on cyber risks associated with mergers and transactions. Valdetero also advises a diverse array of clients on compliance with existing and emerging privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, the Gramm Leach Bliley Act, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. She is a certified privacy professional through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, for which she is a former KnowledgeNet Co-Chair.

Davidson focuses her practice on labor and employment matters, including employment relations, human resources strategies, and traditional labor matters. She has broad experience overseeing legal affairs and complex corporate issues for both public and private organizations. Davidson has deep experience serving in an executive role as general corporate counsel. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, she served as sole leader of both legal and human and learning resources functions for a large scrap metal and recycling company, where she provided primary oversight of legal, risk, and compliance matters. In this role, she handled litigation, union negotiations, compliance and training programs, internal investigations, and traditional employee relations matters, including implementation of new policies and incentive programs, as well as ensuring compliance with the labor requirements of U.S. Navy and other long-term customer service contracts. As the chief legal officer, Davidson has often served as a single-point-of-contact and public relations representative, including as primary liaison with U.S. governmental agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Fair Employment Practices Agencies, Department of Labor, Federal Bureau of Investigations, National Labor Relations Board, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and their state equivalents.

About Greenberg Traurig's Women's Initiative: Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers' success, which includes a firmwide women's affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, creating and maintaining healthy lifestyles, and giving back to the community. Twitter: @GTLawWomen

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Teresa Anderson, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 973.443.3262, AndersonT@gtlaw.com

Natalie Cavallo, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 312.364.1559, cavallon@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP