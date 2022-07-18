Pleasanttrees to Buy Local Roots Making it the First 100% Black-owned, Sole Owner Dispensary

Owner Kenny Pleasant to host grand opening party featuring recording artist Jacquees, July 30

EVERETT, Wash., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pleasanttrees, a new dispensary owned by a local entrepreneur Kenny Pleasant becomes the first 100% Black-owned adult-use cannabis company in Washington state when its purchase from the Local Roots/Kush21 dispensary chain is finalized next week. The Local Roots dispensary will be rebranded, Pleasanttrees, and the new owner will take over all business operations at its location in Everett at 3224 Highway 99. A grand opening party featuring recording artist Jacquees is planned from 2-4 pm, July 30. "This is truly exciting,' said Kenny Pleasant, CEO of Pleasanttrees, regarding the new acquisition. "Not only this, but it is inspiring to see my vision come to fruition."

Opportunities in Cannabis

Pleasant created the concept for Pleasanttrees from a desire to expand opportunities in the cannabis industry for himself and other marginalized people in the community. Too often in the cannabis industry, there's much discussion about inclusion and diversity, especially among Black men and women who've been arrested and incarcerated for possessing or selling marijuana, but few to find those opportunities.

Kush21 and Counting

Kenny Pleasant chose to open Pleasanttrees after four years of collaborating with local entrepreneurs, The Beraki Family of the Kush21 dispensary chain. Through this relationship, Kenny has seen first-hand the dedication and time required of operating a dispensary and seeing it flourish with a loyal following. Kush21 has 9 locations in Washington and is the most significant cannabis conglomerate in the state. Next month, Kush21's first dispensary outside of Washington opens in rural Illinois.

"Kenny has been an integral part of the growth of adult-use cannabis, and he understands the nuances of this industry which can often be complex and ever-changing. This is key to sustaining a dispensary successfully," said Michael Beraki. "I wish him every success with Pleasanttrees."

Considering the experience gained while collaborating with the owner of Kush21 dispensaries and understanding the complexities of the cannabis industry, Kenny sought to launch and operate Pleasanttrees entirely on his own. With adult-use cannabis markets continuing to grow and expand and the stigma of using medicinal marijuana fading, Kenny believes that it is now more than any other time for others in the Black community to enter into it, learn about the cannabis market, and begin to build.

Pleasanttrees which currently operates under Local Roots will officially rebrand next week. The space is 1,800 square foot dispensary offering a comfortable retail shopping experience specializing in adult-use cannabis products, including flowers, distillates, vaping supplies, tinctures, topicals, and edibles.

Seattle Real Estate Dynamo Titan!

In addition to Kenny Pleasant's success with the launch of Pleasanttrees Dispensary, he has also built a significant real estate business over the years. It began over 10 years ago while Pleasant worked at various real estate companies selling residential properties. Soon after, he became a licensed real estate broker. Then in 2021, he did not hesitate at a chance to own a real estate company when an opportunity to buy a NextHome franchise materialized. Since 2021, he's gained a reputation for exceptional service. His NextHome franchise is the only Black-owned brokerage in the Seattle metropolitan area's east side.

About Pleasanttrees

Pleasanttrees is a licensed cannabis retailer that offers award-winning products throughout Washington State. Kenny Pleasant bought the dispensary located at 13224 Highway 99, Everett. He is now the sole owner and operator of this location. The dispensary provides a comfortable environment designed to provide guests with the highest quality of cannabis experiences.

