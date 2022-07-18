Randy Parker to Receive Industry Influencer Award From Automotive Hall of Fame

- Automotive Hall of Fame to Present Five Industry Influencer Awards at Annual Event on July 21 in Detroit
- Hyundai's Randy Parker One of Five Executives to be Honored for Contribution to the Industry
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, will be recognized as an Industry Influencer by the Automotive Hall of Fame during its annual event on July 21 in Detroit.
"The Industry Influencer award from the Automotive Hall of Fame is an incredible honor," said Parker. "I am very grateful to be recognized alongside other outstanding individuals. I am fortunate to be a part of a great team that is making positive impacts on the automotive industry."
Parker is responsible for all aspects of Hyundai vehicle sales in the U.S., including sales strategies, fleet sales, dealer relations, and market representation. Parker also oversees Hyundai's seven regions that work directly with Hyundai retailers on sales and service.
The Industry Influencer Award recognizes individuals who are influencing and leading through their actions, innovations, and visible positions on issues pertinent to the automotive industry and its future.
Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame tells moving stories of those who have made outstanding contributions to the automotive industry. The Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 762 individuals worldwide who have been impactful and important to the automotive and mobility industry.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.