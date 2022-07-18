Global Ground Station Services Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in New Optical Communication Technology for Secure and Flexible Ground Station Services

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Ground Station Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global satellite ground station services market opportunity assessment provides a qualitative analysis of the market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges that ground station service providers face. The study time frame is 2020 to 2030 with a forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The segments covered are mission operations, space situational awareness (SSA), and ground station equipment support. Analysis is presented by segment and region (i.e., North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia). The revenue estimation uses a top-down approach, and analysis only uses headquartered companies' estimated ground station revenue.
The global ground station services market is emerging, and in the next 3-5 years, as it grows and more satellites launch, demand for ground infrastructure services will increase.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the key developments and technology trends driving the market?
- What is the market size and how will it change during the forecast period?
- What are the major market disruptions?
- What are the key growth opportunities for ground station service providers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ground Station Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Ground Station Services Market Overview
- Segmentation
- Ground Station Services Market Evaluation
- Ground Station Services Market Segmentation - Global Profile
- Competitors in the Ground Station Services Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Services
- Overall Revenue by Services
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Number of Organizations
- Analysis of the Number of Organizations
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Trends and Opportunities
- Trends and Factors Impacting the Ground Station Services Market
3. Mission Operations
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
4. Space Situational Awareness (SSA)
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
5. Ground Station Equipment Support
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Aggregated Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: New Optical Communication Technology for Secure and Flexible Ground Station Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Optical Payload for Mission/Payload Operations
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xbtds
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
