The Mather in Tysons Virginia Earns Coveted Architectural and Design Honor

TYSONS, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges for the 2022 Gold Nugget Awards have named The Mather in Tysons, VA, as a recipient of the Award of Merit in its annual competition, which honors architectural design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. The Mather, which is in development at 7929 Westpark Drive, was honored for Best Senior Housing Community, On-the-Boards.
"We're developing The Mather with today's consumer in mind, who want flexibility and choice; outdoor spaces to enjoy; and a focus on wellness," said Mary Leary, President and CEO, Mather. "We are so pleased for The Mather to be recognized by the Gold Nugget Awards for its innovative design."
Located in Tysons, Virginia, with first move-ins expected in 2024, The Mather is a luxury Life Plan Community for those age 62+. The Mather, which is pre-certified LEED Gold, is pursuing a WELL Building certification, and will feature Biophilic design, a human-centric approach focusing on incorporating natural elements into design to prioritize wellness and mental health.
Situated on nearly three acres of green space, The Mather abuts a publicly accessible park, offering residents opportunities to enjoy outdoor concerts, walking paths, a dog park, badminton court, and bocce court. Onsite, The Mather's amenities include a fitness center, spa, indoor pool, multiple restaurants, outdoor terraces, art studio, rooftop clubroom, and more.
"Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry's best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers," said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. "We applaud them all."
Now in its 59th year, GNA is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.
For more information and to view floor plans, visit www.themathertysons.com.
Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is an 81-year-old, unique, not-for-profit organization that enhances the lives of older adults by creating Ways to Age WellSM. To learn more about Mather senior residences, Mather Institute, or community-based initiatives, find your way to www.mather.com.
