REVITALIZE MD JOINS DERMAPURE

MONTREAL, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dermapure Group ("Dermapure") is pleased to announce its partnership with Dr. Bhavlene Panesar, MD and her team at RevitalizeMD. Located in Edmonton, Alberta, RevitalizeMD is recognized as a leading medical aesthetic clinic offering cutting-edge skin care, state-of-the-art technologies and wellness support. This partnership allows the Group to enter the Edmonton market and improve its footprint in Alberta.

Dr. Panesar grew up in Alberta, obtained her Medical Degree from the University of Alberta, and has been in practice since 1991. Her approach to patient care incorporates the best of traditional medicine and the newest developments in wellness. Dr. Panesar's passion for medical aesthetics has led her to complete extensive training and gain invaluable experience over the past fifteen years. Her training has taken her across Canada to learn from the best physicians in Vancouver, Toronto, and other major centers. Dr. Panesar is a member of the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Panesar and her team at RevitalizeMD to the Dermapure family. Dr. Panesar upholds an exceptional reputation in the industry and has developed an undeniable expertise in her chosen field. It is an honour that she believes in our concept and chose to partner with us," said Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"At Revitalize MD we love what we do. We take pride in helping our patients live their best lives. Experience and technology come together in the hands of dedicated medical professionals who are passionate about their work. We are constantly investigating the newest and most promising ways to benefit our patients and this partnership a true testament of that endeavor. We are extremely proud to partner with Dermapure and introduce the Dermapure concept and brand to Edmonton and its surrounding areas," said Dr. Panesar.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Panesar join our growing group of top physicians. Dr. Panesar shares the same values that are key to our organization and brand. Thanks to this new partnership, we continue on our mission to develop the best network of premier aesthetic medicine clinics across Canada," said Francis Maheu, CEO and Co-Founder of Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of.

About Dermapure

The Dermapure Group is a network of aesthetic medicine clinics specializing in rejuvenation that offers comprehensive treatment plans combining advanced technologies, cosmeceuticals and nutritional supplements to prevent the signs of aging. With its unique consultation process, Dermapure offers targeted solutions to improve all aspects of skin on the face and body. A "Gym for the Skin" where patients have the confidence to achieve natural results. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on two very promising segments: aesthetic medicine with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands, as well as its Functionalab professional skin care line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies. With its evolution in two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings innovation and know-how to each of the professional and retail markets:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering an approach to skin care that combines cutting-edge technologies with Functionalab and SkinCeuticals cosmeceutical products.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2021.

For more information on the Functionalab Group and our brands, visit: www.functionalabgroup.com.

