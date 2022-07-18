HealthTrackRx Partners with the CDC to Study Monkeypox in the U.S.

New testing has been developed to rapidly detect Monkeypox and help scientists better understand the prevalence of the disease.
DENTON, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, is working in a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct an epidemiologic study to help to understand how widespread Monkeypox is within the United States.
Martin Price, CEO and Chairman of HealthTrackRx stated, "We are excited to conduct this study with the CDC. Molecular testing is essential to understanding the epidemiology of emerging threats such as Monkeypox. Applying molecular diagnostics to rapidly detect infectious diseases is central to our mission of getting people healthier faster."
As part of this study, HealthTrackRx has developed a test for Human Monkeypox Virus. The test is being used to screen specimens from patients with diagnostic codes indicating that the patient has skin lesions or ulcerations that may be compatible with Monkeypox. Specimens that test positive for Monkeypox will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
While no Monkeypox test results from this study will be reported to patients or their providers, the study will be accruing critical data regarding the spread of Monkeypox across the United States.
The HealthtrackRx diagnostic assay is a multiplex real-time PCR test based on the TaqMan® technology from Thermo Fisher Scientific.
HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.
SOURCE HealthTrackRx, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.