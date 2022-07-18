Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Grass Valley

Asurion® Repair Experts Provide Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More
GRASS VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Grass Valley, located in the Fowler Center at 2108 Nevada City Highway. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.
While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.
The store is owned by Anita and Ken Gardella.
"We are excited to serve people in Grass Valley with fast and affordable tech repair," said Anita Gardella. "By offering free diagnostics on all device issues, matching competitors' prices, and guaranteeing fast-turnarounds on device repairs, we're dedicated to making our customers' experience affordable and convenient."
The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or by calling the store at (530) 977-2003. Walk-in service is also available. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.
The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.
"We are excited to expand our presence throughout Northern California," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."
The new store is located at:
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions
2108 Nevada City Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945
(530) 977-2003
About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™
Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
SOURCE Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions
