La Marmotta Gelateria Pop-Up Opens At Annapolis Town Center

Gelato shop employs individuals with disabilities to make traditional Italian gelato sourced with local ingredients.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La Marmotta Gelateria is popping up to serve gelato on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12P - 8P at Annapolis Town Center (in front of True Food Kitchen). La Marmotta Gelateria is a locally owned and operated gelato shop that provides employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The goal of the Gelateria experience is to help team members realize their full potential and become meaningful contributors. La Marmotta Gelateria teaches these individuals how to make authentic gelato from traditional Italian recipes that use high-quality ingredients and organic, locally sourced milk.

"I was inspired to create a business that could provide work and community for my brother and other individuals with down syndrome," says Francesco Brown, owner of La Marmotta Gelateria. "I also found it hard to find authentic gelato in our area. This led me to begin La Marmotta Gelateria."

After college, Brown moved to Italy to work in a successful artisanal gelateria to learn the art of gelato making. He brought back everything he learned and is taking the plunge to open his own business. His goal is to employ individuals with disabilities and provide the entire DMV with delicious authentic gelato!

"The pop-up has been incredibly popular," says Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing at Annapolis Town Center. "Our guests and residents love them, and their gelato is delicious. It is especially important to Annapolis Town Center to be able to support local businesses and the disabled community."

In addition to the two-day-a-week opening, La Marmotta Gelateria will be available at all the Annapolis Town Center events throughout the summer.

A list of the events happening at the Annapolis Town Center can be found at annapolistowncenter.com/happenings/events. To learn more about La Marmotta Gelateria at lamarmottagelateria.com.

About Annapolis Town Center

Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development, and institutional services of retail, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily, and retail assets worth $4.5 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 141 employees is currently responsible for a 16-property portfolio totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country. A three-decade leader in navigating the changing mixed-use real estate landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit http://www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

About La Marmotta Gelateria

La Marmotta Gelateria's mission is to add a little beauty and goodness to the world through delicious products, purposeful work and meaningful relationships. They employ people with disabilities because of the that work is a fundamental part of our human dignity. Their goal is to create a work environment in which everyone is welcomed as a unique person, with their own strengths and weaknesses, capable of positively contributing to this business and the world. Visit http://www.lamarmottagelateria.com. or interact with them on Facebook and Instagram.

