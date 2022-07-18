Automotive Properties REIT Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust APR (the "REIT") will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
Dial-in numbers: Local (416) 764-8688 / Toll free (888) 390-0546
Live webcast: http://www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca/investor-relations#events
To access a replay of the conference call dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 062503 #. The replay will be available until August 23, 2022. The webcast will be archived on the REIT's website following conclusion of the call.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 72 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.
SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
