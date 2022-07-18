United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Report 2022-2028 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.
The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.
The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.
This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Market Segmentation
- Key Navigation Features Overview
- Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems
- OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview
3. In-car Navigation Trends
- AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms
- Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems
- Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access
- AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
- Introduction to Smartphone Navigation
- Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation
- Introduction to On-board Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation
- Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
- Introduction to Hybrid Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation
- In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation
- Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation
- Introduction to Cloud Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario
- Cloud-based In-car Commerce
- Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation
9. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation
- Production Forecast by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation
10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers
- Volkswagen CARIAD
- TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation
- HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- HERE
- TomTom
- Volkswagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1cc6t
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.