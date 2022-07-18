FGE Power Announces Sale of FGE Goodnight Wind Farm Project to Omega Energia

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FGE Power, LLC (Austin-based developers of large-scale renewable energy projects) announces the sale of 100% ownership of FGE Goodnight wind project to Omega Energia, a renewable energy company headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The divestiture allowed for the simultaneous commencement of construction on FGE Goodnight I (a 265.5MW wind farm) and prospects for the near-term commencement of construction on FGE Goodnight II (also a 265.5MW wind farm), with an aggregate capacity of 531MW. Commercial operations of both phases can be reached by the end of 2023. Vestas' V136-4.5MW wind turbine was selected for FGE Goodnight I and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ("IEA") was selected as the EPC provider.
FGE Goodnight III, with a capacity of more than 200MW, is in early stages of development and will be built depending on future decisions of new ownership. Upon completion of FGE Goodnight III, the overall project is projected to be the largest wind farm in operation in Texas and one of the largest worldwide to date.
"We launched these projects with the belief Texas needed more reliable, sustainable, and dependable sources of energy – it was true years ago when these projects began early permitting and even more so today with the impacts of climate change and the overwhelmed Texas power grid. FGE Goodnight has been designed with Vestas' latest technology to operate and power homes and businesses through extreme heat and cold that are becoming more common here in Texas," said Emerson G. Farrell, Founder and Chairman of FGE Power. "In Omega Energia, we found a partner with global reach and resources who will bring these projects to operational status as a proven market leader."
As Latin America's largest renewable energy company, Omega Energia's acquisition of the Goodnight wind farm further exemplifies the interest and active participation of foreign institutional investors in the United States' renewable energy industry. This international collaboration serves to bolster the United States' ongoing development of renewable energy as well as to stabilize Texas's access to power.
"FGE's team did an extraordinary job developing Goodnight combining key attributes that lead to a successful wind complex such as a very robust wind measurement campaign and a solid solution for the transmission of power to be produced," said Antonio Bastos Filho, CEO of Omega Energia.
Foley & Lardner's Finance Practice and Transaction Practice Group in Houston served as legal advisors to FGE Power. Whitehall & Co served as transaction advisor to FGE Power. Protos Energy Advisory provided development advisory services to FGE Power. Karbone Capital Markets previously served as advisor to FGE Power on tax equity financing.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, FGE Power is an energy company focused on developing clean, innovative, and sustainable utility-scale power generation solutions, including wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage assets. FGE's Triple Bottom Line approach seeks to maximize economic, social, and environmental returns while meeting the demand for reliable energy today and in the future. www.fgepower.com.
SOURCE FGE Power
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.