Greenberg Traurig Boosts Boston Trade Secret Litigation Practice with Addition of Gregory S. Bombard

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Gregory S. Bombard as a shareholder in the Boston office, a member of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and a member of the Trade Secrets group.

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Gregory S. Bombard as a shareholder in the Boston office, a member of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and a member of the Trade Secrets group.

Bombard is a trial lawyer focusing on trade secret litigation, business torts, and other complex commercial disputes. He represents life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings throughout the United States. Regularly representing both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret cases and related claims, he is also a frequent writer and speaker on trade secret law and is the co-author of the book Protecting and Litigating Trade Secrets (2nd Ed.), published by the American Bar Association.

"We welcome Greg as a stellar addition to the Greenberg Traurig team. His knowledge and experience in trade secrets, particularly in the biotechnology industry, will be of value to many firm clients," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office, in a joint statement. "Attracting outstanding attorneys like Greg who have a strong commitment to excellence in client service continues the Boston office's strategic growth to meet client demand."

Dykeman, who also is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice, noted that trade secret misappropriation is a heavily litigated issue currently in the life sciences sector in Massachusetts and across the country.

Among Bombard's numerous trade secret matters, he represented a publicly traded biotechnology company against claims of trade secret misappropriation by a competing biotech company. Bombard's client asserted novel counterclaims for abuse of process, tortious interference, and unfair trade practices based on its competitor's alleged bad-faith litigation conduct. The counterclaims survived three rounds of dispositive motion practice, creating important precedent for trade secret litigation in the biotechnology industry between competitors.

"Greenberg Traurig's significant investment in its biotechnology intellectual property team and related trade secrets litigation capabilities attracted me to the firm," Bombard said. "Trade secret cases are the intersection of people, technology, and competition, and Greenberg Traurig is the perfect place for me to continue building my practice with the firm's global platform and collaborative culture."

In addition to Bombard's trade secrets practice, he has deep experience defending consumer and business claims under the Unfair Trade Practice Acts of Massachusetts (Chapter 93A) and similar laws in other states. He has handled unfair trade practice litigation on behalf of banks, credit card processors, mortgage servicers, and other consumer finance companies.

An active member of the American Bar Association, Bombard has served as co-chair of its Trade Secrets Litigation Subcommittee since 2020. He also is a member of the Boston Bar Association, where he has co-chaired several committees, and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Design Museum Everywhere since 2021.

Bombard joins Greenberg Traurig from Duane Morris LLP, where he was a partner. He received his J.D. cum laude from Boston College Law School and a B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Connecticut.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Kraft Burke, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 1 305.579.7861, kraftburkel@gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP