Russ Sanchez Joins YES as VP of Quality and Managing Director of YES Technology Center

YES's New Technology Center is Located in Chandler, Arizona
FREMONT, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Russ Sanchez has joined the company's senior leadership team as Vice President of Quality and Managing Director of YES's new Technology Center in Chandler, Arizona.
Mr. Sanchez, who is based in Chandler, is a seasoned operations and business leader with over two decades of experience driving excellence in the manufacturing operations of semiconductors, microelectronics, printed electronics, antenna technology, and hard drives.
"Russ has an impressive track record of developing technology centers and manufacturing operations to support the growth of high-technology sector customers," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "His ability to implement quality systems and to partner closely with our customers to realize their next-generation devices will be invaluable as we move into the next phase of our company's growth."
Mr. Sanchez came to YES from NthDegree Worldwide Technologies, where he was Vice President of Operations. Before that, he held a variety of roles within Manufacturing and Quality at technology companies including Airgain, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics/Western Digital Corporation, Hynix Semiconductor of America, and Philips Semiconductors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.
