Zonar Expands Ecosystem of Smart Mobility Solutions for Pupil Transportation With Record Growth

New hardware and software product offerings increase school bus safety, efficiency, and accountability

SEATTLE and RENO, Nev., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced record sales growth of its pupil transportation solutions for the first half of 2022, at STN EXPO Reno. Through a combination of hardware and software offerings, Zonar's smart fleet mobility solutions provide school districts with real-time, actionable data to increase school bus safety, efficiency, and accountability.

Sales for Zonar MyView™, an award-winning, real-time bus tracking solution and parent app, increased by 19x from January 2022 to June 2022. MyView serves as a dashboard for school districts to communicate bus changes, delays, or breakdowns. The companion mobile app lets parents see where their child's bus is located, create zones, and customize alerts. Over the same period, sales increased by 168% for Zonar Z Pass™, a real-time ridership tracking solution that puts student safety first. With Z Pass, students scan a passive RFID card to a reader device located inside the bus door as they board and exit, ensuring parents and district officials know exactly who is on the bus, in the event of an emergency.

"Since beginning the rollout of Z Pass across our district in January, our transportation department has been able to see exactly when and where students get on and off the bus, in real time. This has become a vital asset to ensuring student safety, while also improving transparency for parents," said Mitch Corwin, Assistant Director of Transportation, New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation.

"In partnership with Zonar, we've been able to produce and distribute RFID-enabled Z Pass IDs for school districts across the nation—helping them to streamline efficiencies and meet digital transformation goals not only for increased ridership safety, but lunch and library check-out improvements, too," said Miles Cole, Chief Strategy Officer, CI Solutions.

Continuing the momentum of MyView and Z Pass, Zonar recently added four additional offerings to its growing ecosystem of smart fleet mobility solutions for pupil transportation over the last year:

Zonar Coach, an award-winning smart dash-cam that provides drivers with real-time, in-cab coaching, and allows them to monitor the road ahead, capturing footage of critical events.

Zonar Light Duty TCU, a plug-and-play device for light-duty vehicles, providing school districts and drivers with access to detailed telematics data and diagnostics to improve performance, efficiency, and security.

ContiConnect Live Integrated with Birds Eye-View, a real-time tire pressure and temperature monitoring system for dispatch and drivers, that provides insight for each tire of the bus.

EVIR Mobile, an iOS and Android companion app for Zonar EVIR®—the only patented electronic verified inspection reporting platform for school bus fleets.

"As national concerns for students' safety continues to increase, our commitment to school bus safety, efficiency, and accountability remains a top priority," said H. Kevin Mest, Senior Vice President and GM of Passenger Services, Zonar Systems. "We look forward to continuing partnerships with school districts across the country to make the yellow school bus safer than ever."

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com

