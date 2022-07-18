South America Border Security Market Analysis Report 2022: Powering Transformational Growth with Disruptive Technologies and Integrated Systems

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South American Border Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of border security spending and market participants in South America, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include economic difficulties and competing spending priorities (which leads to budget limitations for border security).
Border security solutions are of the utmost importance in South America as most countries experience migratory crises and some are affected by illegal crossings and armed conflicts related to instability in Venezuela. Transnational crime, such as drug trafficking and smuggling, is incessant in this region.
Government authorities need efficient security tools to accelerate identification processes, improve decision-making, and combat hostile actors within their borders. Innovative and sustainable border security products have shown signs of steep growth in recent years, driven by the pandemic and border control tightening.
With the emergence of advanced technologies and the growing demand for efficient security tools, the future of the South American border security market seems promising.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the South American Border Security Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Trends and Challenges
- Key Application Areas
- Industry Overview by Country
- Industry Overview by Company Type
- Border Security Investments - Argentina
- Key Border Security Application Areas - Argentina
- Border Security Investments - Brazil
- Key Border Security Application Areas - Brazil
- Border Security Investments - Chile
- Key Border Security Application Areas - Chile
- Border Security Investments - Colombia
- Key Border Security Application Areas - Colombia
- Border Security Investments - Venezuela
- Key Border Security Application Areas - Venezuela
- Border Security Investments - Other Countries
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Thermal Monocular to Enhance Visibility in Brazil's Geographically Complex Areas
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated Border Security Systems to Enhance Counteraction to Illegal Border Intruders
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Small Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles for Surveillance and Tracking in Geographically Complex Areas
4. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pcz2d
