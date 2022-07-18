Flavorful Family Favorites for Hectic School Nights

MISSION, Kan., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Once the homework is finished and long days in the classroom and at the office are drawing to a close, you're likely to find hungry loved ones waiting near the kitchen. When busy school nights have you feeling like you're pinched for time, turn to recipes that are easy to make yet still delicious to enjoy.
For a kid-friendly way to put veggies on the table, look no further than familiar favorites like tacos. These Pickled Beet Tacos put Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets at the center of the meal combined with seasoned black beans and a creamy avocado sauce for a dinner that takes less than an hour to prepare.
An added bonus: This simple recipe makes 10 servings, meaning you can rely on leftovers for lunches throughout the week or a second dinner on an evening when after-school activities leave little time for cooking.
If dinner plans call for a low-stress side dish or lighter meal, serve up Italian Pasta and Bean Salad that requires just 15 minutes of prep and a handful of flavorful ingredients like READ 3 Bean Salad. It's a perfect complement for a variety of main courses from burgers and grilled chicken to sandwiches and beyond.
Visit auntnellies.com and readsalads.com to find more meal solutions for busy school nights.
Pickled Beet Tacos
Recipe courtesy of 40Aprons.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 10
1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets
Black Beans:
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
3 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 pinch salt
Quick Pickled Red Onions:
1 cup pickling liquid from Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets jar
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
Avocado Sauce:
2 ripe avocados
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 pinch salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Tacos:
10 tortillas (8 inches)
fresh chopped cilantro (optional)
Drain beets; reserve liquid and set aside.
To make black beans: In saucepan over medium-low heat, combine black beans, water, paprika, garlic powder, cumin and salt. Cook 5-6 minutes, or until warm; taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
To make quick pickled red onions: In small pot over medium-low heat, heat reserved pickling liquid. Once simmering, add sliced red onion and cook 3 minutes.
To make avocado sauce: In food processor or blender, pulse avocados, lime juice, salt and garlic powder until smooth.
Assemble tacos by filling tortillas with sliced beets, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado sauce and cilantro, if desired.
Italian Pasta and Bean Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
2 cups uncooked rotini pasta
1/2 cup prepared pesto
1 can (15 ounces) READ 3 Bean Salad, drained
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
3/4 cup fresh mozzarella bocconcini, cut in halves or quarters
1/4 cup toasted walnuts (optional)
1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse under cold running water. In bowl, combine pesto with pasta to coat well.
Combine pasta with drained bean salad. Stir in tomatoes and mozzarella; refrigerate.
To serve, sprinkle walnuts and Parmesan cheese over top.
Substitution: 3/4 cup mozzarella may be substituted for bocconcini.
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.