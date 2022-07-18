Maryland State Bar Association Hosts Maryland Lieutenant Governor Interviews

MSBA holds Lt. Governor sessions to deliver political perspective and engagement to legal community and Marylanders
BALTIMORE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) continues to provide non-partisan interviews with candidates for office this election season; offering voters and colleagues in the legal profession an opportunity to learn candidate positions on the most pressing issues facing the state and legal vocation. The MSBA recently hosted interviews for candidates for Maryland Lieutenant Governor. Aspiring candidates discussed their platforms and vision for Maryland's future with former Senator Bobby Zirkin at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
The MSBA invited all Lieutenant Governor candidates to participate in the interviews. The following candidates shared their perspectives with the MSBA:
- Christiana Logansmith (Libertarian - David Lashar campaign)
- Gordana Schifanelli (Republican - Dan Cox campaign)
- Monique Anderson-Walker (Democrat - Peter Franchot campaign)
- Justinian Dispenza (Democrat - Jerome Segal campaign)
- Candace Hollingworth (Democrat - Doug Gansler campaign)
- Aruna Miller (Democrat - Wes Moore campaign)
- Michelle Siri (Democrat - John King campaign)
In addition to welcoming the Lieutenant Governor candidates for interviews, the association also conducted one-on-one interviews with Republican Gubernatorial candidates Robin Ficker and Joe Werner. The MSBA also held a Democratic Gubernatorial Forum in June and a virtual discussion with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Shultz.
"The leadership team at MSBA is committed to creating opportunities for the voices of the legal profession to be heard and to help educate the 40k+ attorneys in the state about the candidates that seek to represent them," said David Shapiro, President of the Maryland State Bar Association. "We're proud to orchestrate a platform for candidates to connect with members of the legal community and hope all Marylanders take advantage of these unique opportunities to learn more about the candidates and their views on issues that will affect our state."
All candidate interviews are available on the MSBA Connect with the Candidates page, including interviews and forums with candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.
For more information about the Maryland State Bar Association, visit MSBA.org
SOURCE Maryland State Bar Association
