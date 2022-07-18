Validation Institute Partners with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) for the 2022 Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, Sept 28-30 in VA

Validation Institute announced a partnership this week with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) to host the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, September 28-30, 2022, at The Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, VA. The Congress will focus on the new era of behavioral health and wellness opportunities: driving new paradigms in access, delivery, and support. Learn more at https://behavioralhealthcongress.com.

WOBURN, Mass., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced a partnership this week with The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) to host the Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress, September 28-30, 2022, at The Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, VA. The Congress will focus on the new era of behavioral health and wellness opportunities: driving new paradigms in access, delivery, and support. Learn more at https://behavioralhealthcongress.com.

As part of the partnership, ABHW will organize the Policy Summit that will take place on the first day of the Congress, September 28.

The past two years have ignited new challenges and unleashed new opportunities in accelerating the access, delivery, and quality of behavioral health solutions. Promoting behavioral and mental healthcare options and prevention are more critical than ever. This year's event will spotlight how the collaborative contributions of health systems, health plans, clinicians, treatment providers, employers, advocates, and policymakers are moving the needle in creating affordable, accessible services and treatment for behavioral health-related challenges.

"Improving our behavioral health system and increasing access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment are at the forefront of the mind of the President of the United States, his Cabinet, Members of Congress, and state legislators. The Policy Summit will provide a venue to hold thought-provoking conversations on how legislation and regulation can help us address issues such as the workforce shortage, suicide prevention, and the opioid crisis, and develop strategies on how to combat these issues," said Pamela Greenberg, President and CEO, ABHW. "The Summit and the overall Congress will be the perfect place to immerse yourself in behavioral health policy and other critical issues."

"The Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress aligns with the Validation Institute's mission of providing relevant and hyper-timely content, opportunities, and resources to healthcare stakeholders," stated Vice President of Strategy and Content, Haritha Krishnarathnam.

"Our partnership with ABHW and incorporating the Policy Summit into the Congress will further enhance our mission by delving into the recent and impending legislative decisions that will have a major and immediate impact in the access, delivery, and quality of behavioral and mental health services," continued Krishnarathnam.

The Behavioral Health & Well-Being Congress includes strategic keynotes, breakout sessions, and programming across 2+ days and 60+ speakers focused on how stakeholders are advancing strategies in addressing the following and more:

The emerging behavioral health crisis in adolescent and young adult populations

The rising rates of those afflicted with mental illness and substance use disorders

The critical shortage of the behavioral health workforce

The mounting challenges resulting from the pandemic of the widening gap in delivering the equitable access, quality, and affordability of behavioral health and wellness services and programs

About Validation Institute:

Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

https://validationinstitute.com/

About Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness:

The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness (ABHW) is the leading association working to advance federal policy and mental health and addiction services.

https://abhw.org/

Press Contact:

Reena Joseph

Director, Marketing & Partnerships

Validation Institute

781-939-2446

reena.joseph@validationinstitute.com

SOURCE Validation Institute