Amsted Seals® introduces next-generation wheel seal to the commercial vehicle aftermarket

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals®, a global leader in wheel-end and sealing solutions, has launched the Endurance™ Series wheel seals for commercial vehicles.
The seals feature a unique rubber bumper design, providing superior service life in the harshest operating conditions. The hand-installable seal is compatible with all standard axle lubes for easy, error-free installation. Plus, the seal comes with a 1-year, unlimited mile warranty.
"We're excited to bring such a high quality seal to the aftermarket," said Bill Hayen, Director of Sales for Amsted Seals. "When compared with other seals in the market in hot life benchmark testing, the Endurance has been shown to last up to 4 times longer."
Other seal features and benefits include:
- "Tool-free" installation
- Unitized with retention feature and unique rubber bumper design
- Best-in-class service life, up to 1700+ hours
- 220°F maximum operating temperature
- Customized NBR material
- Cold resistant at -40°
- Air side is fully overmolded to prevent corrosion
- Superior contamination exclusion with five barriers
- Lip optimized for minimal friction and temperature
- Compatibility with all standard axle lubes
Amsted Seals is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, commercial vehicle, automotive, construction and industrial applications.
To learn more, please visit www.amstedseals.com.
Media Contact:
Katherine Bouvier
kbouvier@amstedrail.com
SOURCE Amsted Seals
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
