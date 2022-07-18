Governments of Canada and Northwest Territories support French-language post-secondary education in Yellowknife

The governments of Canada and Northwest Territories support the Francophone minority community.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, will take part in a press conference Tuesday accompanied by Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories) and the Honourable R.J. Simpson, Northwest Territories Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Justice and Government House Leader. Marc Serré will appear on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

They will announce significant funding for Francophone post-secondary education, in support of the Northwest Territories Francophone community and Francophones across the country.

