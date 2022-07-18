Governments of Canada and Northwest Territories support French-language post-secondary education in Yellowknife

The governments of Canada and Northwest Territories support the Francophone minority community.
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, will take part in a press conference Tuesday accompanied by Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories) and the Honourable R.J. Simpson, Northwest Territories Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Justice and Government House Leader. Marc Serré will appear on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
They will announce significant funding for Francophone post-secondary education, in support of the Northwest Territories Francophone community and Francophones across the country.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Journalists who wish to attend the conference in person must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Monday July 18, 2022.
DATE:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Collège nordique francophone
4921 49th Street
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
COVID-19 Notice: Journalists wishing to attend the press conference must wear a mask. In addition, journalists must not have any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or have been in contact with a person who has received a positive diagnosis in the last 14 days.
