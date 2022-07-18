Peli Products Germany GmbH Acquires Manufacturing capabilities in Germany

The purchase accelerates its Expansion Strategy with further manufacturing capacity for the European markets
BARCELONA, Spain, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peli Products Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, announces the acquisition of HVB Kunststofftechnik GmbH's injection and roto-molding business, Peli's German-based manufacturing partner for the last 14 years.
Since the beginning of the partnership in 2008, Peli has been investing in local production of an increasing number of cases – both injection-moulded and roto-moulded. This is consistent with Peli's strategy to boost local capabilities that provide an improved customer experience by lowering lead times of supply as well as helping to achieve its global sustainability commitment. It is expected that additional investments will be deployed in the very near future at the manufacturing site to further increase the share of products "Made in Germany."
"Moving part of the production to Europe has helped us to cover most of our European demand with 'Made in Germany' PELI Cases," said Piero Marigo, Peli's President of International Business. "Continued local investment is crucial to attain the intertwined goals of sustainable development and corporate growth." This acquisition is the first transaction under the ownership of Platinum Equity, which acquired Pelican Products and its affiliates and subsidiaries at the end of 2021, and reasserts its determination to support and accelerate the company's international growth plans.
"We are delivering on our promise to invest in the company's growth and expansion," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We will continue working with the team and providing the resources the company needs to pursue more opportunities to drive growth organically and through acquisitions."
For more information about Peli Products visit www.peli.com.
SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.
