Three BMO Leaders Recognized on Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

• Kimberley Goode, Darrel Hackett, and Tracie Morris were awarded the honor
CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Savoy Magazine, the leading African American business and lifestyle magazine, today recognized three BMO Financial Group leaders on its 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. Included on Savoy Magazine's list are Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer, Darrel Hackett, Head, U.S. Wealth Management, and Tracie Morris, U.S. Chief Human Resources & Inclusion Officer.
The list highlights African American men and women for their executive business leadership and the positive impact they have made in national and global-leading corporations. Savoy's list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America is the definitive list of Black achievers, influencers, and executives who are facilitating change in their industries and leading by example in their communities.
"Kimberley, Darrel, and Tracie each embody our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "Their leadership at BMO has been key to breaking down barriers for our customers, advancing positive change, and growing our business. I am so pleased that they are representing BMO on this competitive list."
Savoy's selection committee narrowed down the list of over 500 prospective candidates based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.
Savoy's full 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list can be accessed here: www.savoynetwork.com.
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
Web: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOmedia
SOURCE BMO Harris Bank
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.