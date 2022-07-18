Bluum Awarded Verkada's Large Partner Segment MVP

PHOENIX , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that it recently received the honor of being Verkada's large partner segment MVP. Bluum earned the award after securing more net sales in less than a year in education than any other provider.
"It is an honor that Verkada, an industry leader in the physical security space, named Bluum its large partner segment MVP," Bluum Senior Vice President, Product Strategy Andre Vashilko said. "Bluum has expanded its suite of products and services to physical security at schools, so it was only natural that Bluum partnered with Verkada, which is on the cutting edge of that vertical. Verkada's turnkey solutions benefit schools because their products are simple, plug-and-play devices ready to go out of the box and accommodate novice users."
Based on a 2019 National Center of Education Statistics data collection, nearly 71 percent of public schools experienced at least one violent incident, and 65 percent recorded at least one nonviolent incident, which is when a campus reports a theft or possession of a firearm or explosive. According to the Centers for Disease Control statistics, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property last year. Also, two million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2021, the most commonly used tobacco product in schools.
With such demands for physical security at schools escalating, Verkada's easy-to-use systems that manage devices on a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure can help to improve physical security across sites. The centralized platform can empower users to scale massively and quickly, increase bandwidth efficiency, decrease incident response time, reduce vape use and enable remote access to sites from any browser or device without in-depth technical training.
"The health and safety of students, teachers, and administrators are paramount," Verkada National Channel Sales Manager Zach Smith said. "Partnering with a leading education technology organization like Bluum to deliver and assist schools in deploying our products is an ideal match. Bluum's ability to consult and provide their customers with the best technology, services and funding options has made the company an invaluable partner to Verkada."
In addition to being trusted by Verkada's customers in education, Bluum will also market Verkada's solutions to its municipalities and corporate customers. Bluum featured Verkada's next-generation solutions on its nationwide Tech Tour, which is an opportunity for schools around the country to sample the latest technology before they invest thousands of dollars.
To learn more about how Bluum and Verkada can provide your security needs, visit https://www.bluum.com/.
About Bluum
Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com
SOURCE Bluum
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.