Sunbird® dcTrack® Facilitates Data Center Automation Via Integration

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbird Software, a global innovator in second-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, today announced the general availability of its latest dcTrack® release.

Universal Ticket Connector Drives Automation via Integration

With Release 8.2, Sunbird has expanded their industry-leading integration capabilities by adding a universal ticket connector. As with the existing universal CMDB connector, customers can now integrate dcTrack with virtually any ticketing system to save time and improve data accuracy.

Connector templates for ServiceNow®, Jira®, and BMC Remedy® come out of the box while a configurable universal connector can integrate with any other ticketing system that uses REST APIs.

"Modern data center managers need to simplify and automate change management," said Herman Chan, President, Sunbird Software. "Customers can now easily integrate Sunbird DCIM with their ticketing systems to boost productivity and eliminate human error."

Automatic Data Network Diagram Visualization

The new data network diagram feature allows customers to visualize their entire data network. Based on the data circuits that are already built in the system, Sunbird now automatically displays those circuits in a single pane of glass. Customers can filter by types of equipment, click any node to highlight connections to other nodes, see details of assets and connections, edit the layout, and drill down to see circuit trace diagrams. Customers can even view a tiered layout where the devices are organized by core network, distribution network, and access network.

The data network diagrams will greatly decrease the time customers spend troubleshooting and performing impact analysis. Sunbird makes it easy to visualize what's connected to what, across both active and passive network components, and across all sites.

Additional new features and enhancements in dcTrack 8.2 include easier management and better visualization of suspended racks, more cabinet elevation diagram configuration options, and an enhanced measured readings RESTful API.

