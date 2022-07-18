TRANSDEV WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

Unanimous Vote Reflects Enthusiasm of Workers
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, mechanics and dispatchers working for Transdev Transportation have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 665. The workers provide paratransit services for San Francisco, Santa Rafael and other cities throughout the Bay Area.
"These workers demonstrated immense solidarity and enthusiasm throughout this campaign and we're honored to represent them," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "We're looking forward to bringing this momentum to the bargaining table."
"We're 100 percent committed to organizing as much of the transit and paratransit industries as humanly possible," said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director. "Paratransit workers are everyday heroes who help some of society's most vulnerable people live their lives to the fullest. They deserve a union contract that reflects their service to their communities."
Janet Gunn has been a driver at Transdev for six years.
"We reached out to Local 665 a couple of months ago about organizing because we heard about how good the wages and benefits are for the other paratransit providers in our area that already have a Teamster contract," Gunn said. "I'm so excited to be a part of this!"
Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.