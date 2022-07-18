DANONE WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 630

Workers Join Over 1,000 Teamster Members at Food Conglomerate
LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Earth Island in Chatsworth, Calif., a subsidiarity of Danone, have voted to join Teamsters Local 630. The 160 workers are responsible for the manufacturing of vegan food products.
"The Teamsters represent over 1,000 workers at Danone, including over 250 members right here in L.A. County in the City of Industry," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer. "Workers at Earth Island want to form their union with Local 630 because they see the strong representation, wages, benefits and protections that come with a Teamster contract."
"Congratulations to our newest members who stood strong and fought hard for a better workplace," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "When we grow our union through organizing, we make our union stronger not just for new members, but for Teamsters everywhere."
David Davtyan has been a mechanic at the Earth Island L.A. location for two years.
"I voted for Teamsters Local 630 because I want a quality Teamster medical plan for my family, and a Teamster contract with job guarantees and protections," said Davtyan.
Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters630.org/.
Contact:
Oscar Ruiz, (213) 590-7119
oscar@teamsters630.org
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
