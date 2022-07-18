Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market is Expected to Witness Remarkable Growth During the Study Period (2019-32), Assesses DelveInsight

Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size is anticipated to rise in the coming years owing basically to the increase in the incidence of the population in the 7MM and increased research and development activities as well as the entrance of major pharmaceutical companies working towards the development of potential Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapies.

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into the 7MM (the USA, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report:

DelveInsight analysts suggested that the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size in the 7MM was is expected to increase drastically owing to the launches of several potential emerging therapies during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma companies such as H3 Biomedicine Inc, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis, CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab ( Shanghai ) Co, Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Cabozantinib, and others.

DelveInsight's analysts observed that the increase in Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size is a direct consequence of the high incidence of the population in the 7MM.

Also, as per the study, the highest incident Hepatocellular Carcinoma cases were found in the US whereas the least incident Hepatocellular Carcinoma cases were found in Spain in the 7MM countries.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma is now the fifth most common cause of cancer worldwide.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Overview

Hepatocellular Carcinoma is defined as a liver tumor that is not eligible for local therapies given the extent of disease or liver tumors that recurred after local therapies. Hepatocellular Carcinoma patients usually have a significant underlying liver disease which is associated with poor tolerability to systemic chemotherapy. Cancer cells may have spread to nearby lymph nodes and/or to distant sites within the body. Hepatocellular Carcinoma does not often metastasize, but when it does, it's most likely to spread to the lungs and bones. These cancers are widespread and they cannot be removed with surgery. Hepatocellular Carcinoma signs and symptoms are not always directly related to the stage of cancer, the effects of the disease are highly individualized for each person. Some of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma symptoms include Gynecomastia, Erythrocytosis, High cholesterol, Hypercalcemia, and Hypoglycemia. Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment decisions depend on the size of the cancer and whether it has spread. It also depends on the health of the liver tissue that is not affected by cancer, for example, if the person has liver cirrhosis.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma incident cases were found to be approximately 32k cases in the US in the year 2021.

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Incident Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Stage-wise patients of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Total Treated Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Outlook

There are currently more than four FDA-approved immunotherapy options for liver cancer. Several other immunotherapies are currently being tested in clinical trials, including oncolytic viruses and adoptive cell therapy. Hence, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapy market includes Bevacizumab (Avastin®) a targeted antibody that targets the VEGF-A pathway; approved, in combination with atezolizumab, as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Other therapies include CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company is a VEGFR2 antagonist and is the very first FDA-approved biomarker-driven therapy in patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) is a checkpoint inhibitor produced by Merck and approved for subsets of patients with advanced liver cancer. Genentech's product Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) is a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-L1 pathway; approved, in combination with bevacizumab, as a first-line treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma for subsets of patients with advanced liver cancer. GSK received FDA approval for Dostarlimab (Jemperli) a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway in patients with liver cancer that has DNA mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR). Nivolumab (Opdivo) is produced by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, it is a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway approved for subsets of patients with advanced liver cancer. Another Bristol-Myers Squibb Hepatocellular Carcinoma FDA-approved product is Ipilimumab (Yervoy) a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the CTLA-4 pathway; approved, in combination with nivolumab, for patients with advanced, previously treated liver cancer.

The dynamics of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of pipeline therapies across the liver cancer area including key players, such as H3 Biomedicine Inc., Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis working to develop pipeline therapies such as H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Cabozantinib, and many more in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline.

Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies and Pipeline Therapies

H 3 Biomedicine Inc: H3B-6527

Genoscience Pharma: GNS561

Kymab Limited: KY1044

Exelixis : Cabozantinib

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The increase in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size is a direct consequence of the high incidence population in the 7MM. Also, the increase is due to fact that there are a number of cancer research and developmental activities, as well as increased healthcare spending across the 7MM that will aid in the rise of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market in the coming years. The increased patient pool and entrance of key pharmaceutical companies working towards the development of potential Hepatocellular Carcinoma therapies in order to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics will supposedly boost the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.

Scope of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2019-32

2019-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies: H3 Biomedicine Inc, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis, CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab ( Shanghai ) Co, Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics

H3 Biomedicine Inc, Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Limited, Exelixis, CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, ( ) Co, Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies : H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Cabozantinib

: H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Cabozantinib Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment : Hepatocellular Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

: Hepatocellular Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Hepatocellular Carcinoma Dynamics: Hepatocellular Carcinoma drivers and barriers

Hepatocellular Carcinoma drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Hepatocellular Carcinoma 5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma 8 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment 9 Conclusion for Hepatocellular Carcinoma 10 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials 13 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Marketed Therapies 14 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Therapies 15 Hepatocellular Carcinoma: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers 19 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Barriers 20 Hepatocellular Carcinoma SWOT Analysis 21 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

