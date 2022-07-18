Motorcycle Apparel Market 2022-202, Increasing Number of Road Accidents to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle apparel market size is expected to grow by USD 3.67 billion at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
The increasing number of road accidents, increasing demand for apparel such as helmets, jackets, shoes, and others, and increasing government protocols regarding the usage of protective wear will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products, high cost of wearable apparel, and the lack of suitable technical clothing manufacturing firms will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Motorcycle Apparel Market Segmentation
- Application
- Road Motorcycle Apparel
- Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Motorcycle Apparel Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our motorcycle apparel market report covers the following areas:
- Motorcycle Apparel Market size
- Motorcycle Apparel Market trends
- Motorcycle Apparel Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle apparel market growth during the next few years.
Motorcycle Apparel Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AGV Sports Group Inc.
- Alpinestars Spa
- Dainese Spa
- Dunham Athleisure Corp.
- FLY Racing
- Fox Racing Inc.
- KIDO Sports Co. Ltd.
- Polaris Inc.
- Spartan ProGear Co.
- Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd.
Motorcycle Apparel Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the motorcycle apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the motorcycle apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle apparel market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Road motorcycle apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Off-road motorcycle apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGV Sports Group Inc.
- Alpinestars Spa
- Dainese Spa
- Dunham Athleisure Corp.
- FLY Racing
- Fox Racing Inc.
- KIDO Sports Co. Ltd.
- Polaris Inc.
- Spartan ProGear Co.
- Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
