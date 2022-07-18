Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident

TYAUGHTON LAKE, BC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Yesterday, at approximately 10:40am PT, the Tyax Air Services De Havilland Beaver, traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range, went down in an emergency landing. There were five passengers and one pilot on board.
The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was triggered and emergency responders immediately mobilized for rescue.
The passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, and the other four passengers have since been released.
The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and full investigations into the cause of the accident by regulators and Tyax Adventures is now underway.
"Our priority is always on the health and safety of our passengers and crew, and we are grateful that those onboard were so quickly rescued and transported for emergency care. We would like to thank the RCMP, the Canadian Forces rescue coordination centre, BC Emergency Health Services and other emergency personnel for their exceptional and rapid response," said John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures.
About Tyax Adventures
Tyax Adventures is a backcountry tourism provider, operating from Tyaughton Lake in the South Chilcotin. Tyax Adventures, through its affiliated air operator Tyax Air Services, provides float plane charters to backcountry camps and experiences including, backcountry accommodation, mountain biking, and hiking excursions.
