GDIT Awarded Europe-Wide IT and Enterprise Network Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics GD, announced today that it was awarded the Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network (EITEN) contract by the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The single-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $908 million with a five-year base period and a three-year option.
GDIT will support IT and network systems operated by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe. Individual task orders will encompass modernizing and supporting existing infrastructure, networks, systems, operations and maintenance, cybersecurity, as well as managing new requirements and emerging technology. Services will take place at various facilities in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and the rest of Europe.
"This contract will equip airmen across Europe with the knowledge, tools and data they need to mobilize and operate at any place and any time," said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for GDIT's Defense Division. "Consolidating multiple mission-critical services under a single contract will also allow for greater speed, flexibility and accessibility of IT services needed across the region."
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.
SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.