Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") ICD today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 results.
The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 8212928. The replay will be available until August 11, 2022.
Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.
Investor Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
(281) 598-1211
SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.