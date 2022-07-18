DuraStat Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract for Dural Repair Device

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraStat LLC, a medical device company innovating in the area of surgical tissue closure, today announced it has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The agreement will expedite access to DuraStat's flagship technology, a dural repair device for spine and neurosurgery, across Vizient's membership of hospitals and surgery centers.
Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.
"We're honored by the recognition — the tremendous credibility and reach of Vizient aligns with DuraStat's mission to be available at every spine facility," said Adam Azzara, DuraStat CEO.
"A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market," said Kelly Flaharty, director of contract process for Vizient. "Our member council determined that DuraStat's dural repair device for spine and neurosurgery met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes."
Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.
About DuraStat
DuraStat, LLC is a medical device company with a unique approach to precision suturing, enabling fast, atraumatic tissue approximation by eliminating wrist rotation. DuraStat's dural closure technology was invented by Greg Anderson, MD and Mark Kurd, MD (Thomas Jefferson University and Rothman Institute) and developed for global scalability with Kevin Foley, MD (Semmes-Murphey) and Alex Lukianov.
Contact: info@durastat.com
SOURCE DuraStat
