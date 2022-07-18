Clark Construction Breaks Ground on NTT Data Center in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group has broken ground on a new 24MW data center (VA6) in Ashburn, Virginia for NTT Ltd., a world-leading IT infrastructure and services company.
Sitting on NTT's 78-acre data center campus, the 188,000-square-foot VA6 data center will feature 24MW of critical IT load and will be NTT's sixth data center on-site. The two-story steel structure will feature an efficient data hall layout for NTT's customers. The facility will also provide front and back-of-house support spaces for facility management and customer use.
"We are excited to partner with NTT to deliver this critical infrastructure project for the region and help them support their customers' needs," said Louie Sarracino, a vice president at Clark Construction who oversees the company's mission-critical project portfolio. "Data centers are a key sector for Clark, and we look forward to accelerating our growth in the data infrastructure sector in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond."
VA6 is slated for completion in Q1 2024.
About Clark Construction Group
For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation's largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.
