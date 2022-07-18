United States Water Purifier Market Report 2022: Increasing Demands for Purified Drinking Water and Surging Demand for Ionized Water

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter-Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others {Pitchers, Dispensers, Floor Standing, etc,.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media and Nanofiltration), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Water Purifier Market stood at USD2583.82 million in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD3398.49 million by 2027F.

With increasing demands for purified drinking water and surging demand for ionized water for consumption, the United States Water Purifier Market is expected to grow further in the upcoming five years.

Increasing instances of water-borne diseases and communicable diseases that spread through water have influenced the consumers to opt for water purifiers and thus support the growth of the United States Water Purifier Market in the next five years. Health-conscious and concerned population is generating the highest demands for kitchen appliances and aiding the growth of the United States Water Purifier Market in the future five years.

According to Environment Protection Agency (EPA), the public water system ensures that 90% of purity standards set are fit for consumption, although to ensure safety, customers also install water purifiers, which benefits the market growth. Studies show that the growing urbanizations and increasing pollution levels affect water quality.

Based on different geographies in the country and different levels of contaminants, the consumers are advised to choose their water purifier with specificity. Technological advancements like Bluetooth-enabled switches, sparkling water converters, water chillers, etc., further influence the consumers' choice to opt for the appliance, thereby substantiating the growth of the United States Water Purifier Market in the forecast years through 2027.

The United States Water Purifier Market is segmented by type, technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is further segmented into counter-top, under sink, faucet mount, and others like tankless, smart purifier, etc.

By technology, the market is fragmented into RO, UF, UV, Media, and others like nanofiltration, etc. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into retail, distributor, direct, e-commerce, and others like plumber, contractor, etc. The market is also studied by region, distributed among the South region, West region, Mid-West region, and North-East region.

Technology-based segment is anticipated to be led by RO technology and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of basic technological utilization and ease of advancement further.

Reverse osmosis or RO is a water purification technology that utilizes a semi-permeable membrane that uses simple physics of gradient flow to separate the contaminants from the pure water. The membrane is fit for the separation of chlorine, salt, dirt, and other microorganisms unwanted in the water to make it fit for consumption.

Helen of Troy Limited, The Clorox Company, Pentair PLC, A.O. Smith Corporation, Culligan International Company, Crystal Quest, Purepro USA Corp, 3M Purification Inc., Apex Water Filter Inc., Instapure Brands, Inc., form a partial list of market players active in the United States and generating significant market share for the United States Water Purifier Market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the United States Water Purifier Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Water Purifier Market from 2022 to 2027s and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States Water Purifier Market based on type, technology, sales channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Water Purifier Market.

Water Purifier Market. To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Water Purifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Water Purifier Market.

Water Purifier Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Water Purifier Market.

Water Purifier Market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States Water Purifier Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Water Purifier Market.

Helen of Troy Limited

The Clorox Company

Pentair PLC

A.O. Smith Corporation

Culligan International Company

Crystal Quest

Purepro Usa Corp

M Purification Inc

Apex Water Filters Inc

Instapure Brands, Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

United States Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Counter-Top

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

United States Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UF

UV

Media

Others

United States Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

United States Water Purifier Market, By Region:

South Region

Mid-West Region

North-East Region

West Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx8gpr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets