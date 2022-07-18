Rival Systems Wins Waters Rankings Award for Best Market Risk Solutions Provider 2022

Rival Systems, a leading trading and risk management software provider, has been awarded the Waters Rankings Best Market Risk Solutions Provider award for their enterprise risk management solution, Rival Risk.

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rival Systems, a leading trading and risk management software provider, has been awarded the Waters Rankings Best Market Risk Solutions Provider award for their enterprise risk management solution, Rival Risk. Rival earned this year's distinction in the Compliance, Risk Management, and Back Office category. Waters Rankings is a unique awards program featuring winners selected solely by WatersTechnology readers.

"We are thrilled that the WatersTechnology readers have selected Rival Systems as this year's Best Market Risk Solutions Provider," said Rival's CEO, Rob D'Arco. "The recognition from the Waters community is a testament to the growth and rigorous development of our Rival Risk platform.

"Over the past year, we've worked closely with our clients to expand our real-time margin capabilities to include Risk Based Haircuts and Customer Portfolio Margin, integrate with additional clearing firms and exchanges, and add support for cash treasuries. We're excited to continue expanding our offering and adding the innovative features our clients need to manage market risk."

Rival Risk is a fully hosted solution, providing clients with an accurate real-time view of their P&L, risk metrics, and margin across all of their accounts. Clients can also run customized price and volatility scenarios, calculate VaR, and set real-time alerts. In addition, Rival's proprietary pricing models and volatility fitting algorithms accurately calculate option theoretical and implied future prices even in illiquid markets.

Rival's integration with major clearing firms and brokers and global market data allows clients to get up and running quickly and easily scale their business. Clients can start trading new products or build relationships with multiple clearing providers without worrying about how they will view their risk.

Rival Risk is also fully integrated with Rival's next-generation futures, equities, and crypto trading platform Rival One. Built on Rival's ultra-low latency trading engine, Rival One features robust order management capabilities, out-of-the-box algos, advanced charting, and an auto-spreader with the power to trade across exchanges and asset classes.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems offers award-winning market data feed handlers, multi-asset trading capabilities, enterprise risk management, smart API for strategy development, and top-of-the-line technology services. Rival's proven speed and innovative, constantly evolving features empower firms to compete in today's markets and get smarter with every trade. To learn more about Rival's comprehensive solutions for market data, multi-asset trading, algorithmic strategy development, and enterprise risk management, please visit RivalSystems.com.'

