BARE International Celebrates 35 Years by Unveiling a New Logo Identity Reflecting Company's Focus on the Future of the Customer Journey

BARE International's new brand identity includes an icon to represent experience-based market research and the journey companies face to provide great experiences to their customers.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BARE International unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new logo identity, that reflects the company's evolution from mystery shopping provider to experience research consultants and full-service program design. This milestone is celebrated alongside their 35th anniversary for providing world-class experience research programs.

CEO and Co-Founder Dale Bare stated, "Our new logo showcases our ability to lead and consult our client partners on a path towards experience excellence."

Founded in 1987, BARE International, or BARE, was born from the need for guest experience insights across multiple hospitality clients. BARE's new logo and slogan represents a renewed commitment to client partnerships, actionable insights, and creative solutions across various industries worldwide.

"Every client we partner with has a unique need, and it's up to us to help discover the gap and provide solutions," said Jason Bare, Global Vice President. "The new logo demonstrates that we're on that discovery journey together. It's not enough to supply data; the results-based consulting we provide to close the loop is the true game changer."

Over the last 35 years, BARE's portfolio of solutions has grown beyond mystery shopping. The mobile era added new app-based tools such as the BARE-IFY Audit app and an exclusive partnership with MobieTrain, an app designed for employee training and engagement. Within the last 48 months, the most in demand services included online reputation and social media monitoring, Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS) experience audits, and sentiment analysis.

"We are always creating new, innovative ways to help our clients succeed," stated President and Co-Founder Michael Bare. "We believe that what we did yesterday, we shouldn't be doing today and won't be doing tomorrow. Change is constant, and we pride ourselves on being able to adapt, grow, and lead the way into the future."

Updated elements of BARE's brand evolution include:

New Logo and Icon: BARE International utilizes a globe in the lower part of the subtle 'B' shape to showcase the global support and capabilities available to client partners, with international opportunities for independent contractors. Local and regional clients benefit from best-in-class methodologies learned from BARE's 35 years of international experience combined with localized program details. Therefore, the bar graph increases along the accented path, representing the route to experience excellence and customer satisfaction.







New Brand Purpose Statement: Discover the Path to Experience Excellence.

"Our clients are true partners in business, and we share their goals," added Dale Bare. "We recognize that each client has a unique path based on their needs in that moment of time, and we're here to provide guidance through meaningful insight collection and analysis."

About BARE International:

BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities providing unmatched service and supporting businesses in over twenty industries. https://www.bareinternational.com

Media Contact

Kristen Appel, BARE International, 8002966699, kappel@bareinternational.com

SOURCE BARE International