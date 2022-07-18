ADS NAMES TWO VICE PRESIDENTS TO SENIOR LEADERSHIP ROLES

Changes position Virginia Beach defense contractor for new growth opportunity
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. d/b/a ADS, Inc. has promoted two company vice presidents to its executive team, ADS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Angold announced.
Julie Cooke, Vice President of Vertical Sales, has been named Chief Growth Officer. Vice President of Market Sales, Mark Libonate, has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer.
"These significant changes align us for the future and position us to support our customers and suppliers better," Angold said. "We are doubling down on our greatest asset – our people – where I believe we have our most significant growth opportunity."
Cooke is a respected sales leader who joined ADS in 2020 after previous work at Grainger and Xerox. As Chief Growth Officer, Cooke will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of ADS' marketing and customer engagement strategies, as well as employee development and training initiatives. In addition to the ADS Marketing Team, she will lead the newly established Customer Engagement Management and Employee Development Departments.
Libonate joined ADS eight years ago, after a career in the Navy as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer and Seabee. As the Chief Sales Officer, he will focus on growing ADS market share, revenue stream diversity, and increasing the company's value to its customers and suppliers.
"These exciting changes will create many new opportunities within ADS," Angold said.
About ADS, Inc. ADS, Inc. is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations, and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving our customers' challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options, and legendary customer service.
Media Contact:
Hasmik Piliposyan
ads@5wpr.com
SOURCE ADS Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.